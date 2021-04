Gibson (eye) will play in goggles during Saturday's contest against the Raptors, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Gibson suffered a lacerated right eyelid during Wednesday's game against the Hawks, but he'll suit up with some protective eyewear Saturday. This month, the veteran has averaged 5.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks in 22.0 minutes.