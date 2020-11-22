Pinson agreed Sunday with the Knicks on a two-way contract, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

New York declined Pinson's qualifying offer earlier this month, only to bring him back to join Jared Harper as one of the team's two two-way players. Pinson will be eligible to spend up to 50 games with New York during the 2020-21 campaign, but unless the Knicks are down several players on the wing, the 25-year-old likely won't be in the mix for extended playing time. Pinson appeared in 33 games with Brooklyn in 2019-20, averaging 3.6 points, 1.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 11.1 minutes per contest.