Hardaway generated 32 points (10-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes in the Knicks' 118-114 loss to the Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Hardaway managed his second consecutive 32-point tally and third straight 30-point effort overall with the help of another strong showing from three-point range. The 26-year-old is now 8-for-16 from behind the arc over the last two games, and he's taken a whopping 28 attempts from distance over the last trio of contests. Hardaway's usage -- which has already led to career highs in points (24.4) and shot attempts (18.5) -- figures to remain especially elevated as long as Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is sidelined.