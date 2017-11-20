Hardaway, who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers, implied Sunday that his sore left foot would likely prevent him from suiting up for the contest, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports. "I think it was just nagging, just nagging pain right there and me continuing to play on it, it got worse," Hardaway said of the injury, which he first started feeling the morning after playing 37 minutes in a Nov. 15 game against the Jazz. "Just not really taking it serious. I'm thinking, 'I'm strong enough, able enough to go out there and compete, so it's not really that much. I don't feel nothing as bad, so no need for me to get it right.' But it got worse and worse and worse."

The injury resulted in Hardaway sitting out Sunday's practice, with the 25-year-old instead doing some spot shooting and elliptical work. He'll likely continue to receive treatment early Monday before seeing how he feels during shootaround, but if Hardaway's foot is still bothering him, the Knicks would likely be inclined to hold him out for the first time all season. That would likely open up some extra minutes on the wing for Courtney Lee, Doug McDermott and Damyean Dotson.