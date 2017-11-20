Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Cleared to play Monday vs. Clippers
Hardaway (foot) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Steve Popper of The Record reports.
Hardaway indicated a day earlier that his foot was giving him some significant discomfort, but it appears to have improved overnight and he's now expected to remain in the lineup. Look for Hardaway to take on his usual spot in the starting five, though it wouldn't be surprising if coach Jeff Hornacek kept a close eye on his wing. Hardaway has averaged an impressive 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.3 three-pointers across 38.0 minutes over his last three games, but his workload could take a hit considering the recent discomfort in his foot.
