Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Cleared to play Monday
Hardaway (back) will play Monday against the Bulls, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Hardaway entered Monday with a questionable tag thanks to a back injury he picked up Sunday against the Wizards, but he's been cleared to play after getting through warmups with no issues. Through 10 games this season, the 26-year-old is averaging 23.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 32.5 minutes.
