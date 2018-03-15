Hardaway (ankle) will play during Thursday's contest against the 76ers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Hardaway was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a sprained right ankle, which he picked up during Tuesday's loss to the Mavericks. It's apparently not serious, however, as he'll take the floor Thursday. Over the past six contests, Hardaway has averaged 21.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 35.8 minutes.