Hardaway recorded 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, an assist and a steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 117-83 loss to the Nets.

Though Hardaway generated some offense, he was extremely sloppy on both sides of the floor, with five turnovers and five fouls. The Knicks desperately need the Tim Hardaway that was the spark plug of the Atlanta Hawks last year, and though there have been a few flashes of that player in the preseason, he's largely been a disappointment so far. When he is firing on all cylinders there are few guards in the league that can match his stat lines, but time will tell if his new home in New York allows him enough chances to shine.