Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Coughs up ball five times Sunday
Hardaway recorded 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, an assist and a steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 117-83 loss to the Nets.
Though Hardaway generated some offense, he was extremely sloppy on both sides of the floor, with five turnovers and five fouls. The Knicks desperately need the Tim Hardaway that was the spark plug of the Atlanta Hawks last year, and though there have been a few flashes of that player in the preseason, he's largely been a disappointment so far. When he is firing on all cylinders there are few guards in the league that can match his stat lines, but time will tell if his new home in New York allows him enough chances to shine.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...