Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Could resume running Saturday
Hardaway (leg) is hopeful to receive clearance to resume running Saturday, Mark Berman of the New York Post reports.
Though the Knicks were able to tread water early on without their top secondary scorer, Hardaway's absence for the past four and a half weeks has been felt acutely over the last week and change. The Knicks have lost six of their last seven contests, with star Kristaps Porzingis noting following Wednesday's loss to the Wizards that he's feeling the effects of the increased workload in the wake of Hardaway's absence. If he gets the green light to run Saturday, Hardaway could resume practicing soon after, which would set the stage for his return to game action later this month. For now, however, Hardaway remains without a definitive timetable for a return.
