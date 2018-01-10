Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Could return during road trip
Hardaway (leg) recently suggested that he could return to action at some point during the Knicks' seven-game road trip that begins Jan. 15 in Brooklyn and concludes Jan. 26 in Phoenix, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
The Knicks have yet to issue a formal timetable for Hardaway's return, but the guard took a step forward by taking part in the team's full-court scrimmage Tuesday. Hardaway didn't appear to be favoring his injured left leg while running up and down the floor, but since he hasn't suited up for a game since Nov. 29, he'll likely need more time to build up his conditioning. Once he's cleared to play, Hardaway seems likely to face a minute restriction, at least in his first few appearances.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Practicing in full Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Limited at Saturday's practice•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Could resume running Saturday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: No new information on recovery effort•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will be reevaluated Tuesday or Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Progresses to jumping•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start