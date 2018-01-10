Hardaway (leg) recently suggested that he could return to action at some point during the Knicks' seven-game road trip that begins Jan. 15 in Brooklyn and concludes Jan. 26 in Phoenix, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

The Knicks have yet to issue a formal timetable for Hardaway's return, but the guard took a step forward by taking part in the team's full-court scrimmage Tuesday. Hardaway didn't appear to be favoring his injured left leg while running up and down the floor, but since he hasn't suited up for a game since Nov. 29, he'll likely need more time to build up his conditioning. Once he's cleared to play, Hardaway seems likely to face a minute restriction, at least in his first few appearances.