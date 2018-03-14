Hardaway was held out of practice Wednesday with a sprained right ankle, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Hardaway picked up the injury during Tuesday's loss to the Mavs, which he departed late in the second half after scoring 19 points on 8-of-17 shooting in 39 minutes. Hardaway was held out of practice Wednesday and will be reevaluated at shootaround Thursday morning. Consider him questionable until further notice.