Hardaway suffered a left wrist sprain in Friday's preseason game against Brooklyn, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

Hardaway was on the bench having his wrist looked at in the fourth quarter, and he wouldn't return to the court after heading to the locker room, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Although the X-rays came back negative, Hardaway's status for the season opener Wednesday against Atlanta is unknown.

More News
Our Latest Stories