Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Doesn't play vs. 76ers
Hardaway (hamstring) didn't take the court Sunday against Philadelphia.
Hardaway was listed as a DNP-Coach's Decision in the box score, so the Knicks may have held him out as a precaution. He figures to be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup in Washington, although he'll benefit from a few much-needed days off.
