Hardaway tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Monday's 101-92 loss to the Hornets.

Hardaway matched his season-high rebound total Monday night, securing double-digit boards for just the second time all year. His effectiveness shooting the ball will keep him relevant, especially on a Knicks roster depleted of scoring options.