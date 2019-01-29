Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Double-doubles Monday
Hardaway tallied 17 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists across 31 minutes in Monday's 101-92 loss to the Hornets.
Hardaway matched his season-high rebound total Monday night, securing double-digit boards for just the second time all year. His effectiveness shooting the ball will keep him relevant, especially on a Knicks roster depleted of scoring options.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...