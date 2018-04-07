Hardaway (ankle) has been deemed doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Hardaway logged 15 points (5-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Friday's victory over the Heat, but also came away with a sprained ankle. Barring a quick turnaround, the shooting guard looks unlikely to play in the second night of the team's back-to-back set. Courtney Lee figures be the biggest beneficiary from his potential absence. Expect final confirmation on his status closer to tip-off.