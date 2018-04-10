Hardaway (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

It seems likely Hardaway will miss the team's final game of the season due to a sprained left ankle. If that's the case, he'll finish the year averaging 17.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.1 minutes per game -- a career year. But, he'll only have played 57 games while dealing with various injuries.