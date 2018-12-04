Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Drops 20 points Monday
Hardaway recorded 20 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and two assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 110-107 loss to the Wizards.
Hardaway did nothing but score Monday night, albeit he did lead the team in that department. While he is an elite scorer, Hardaway does little else to help his value, as an off shooting night represents an abysmal stat line for the shooting guard.
