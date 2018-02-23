Hardaway totaled 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Magic.

Hardaway continues to provide offense to the Knicks' lineup, coming out of the All-Star Break with another 20-plus point game to go with his 37-point performance his last time out before the days off. The Knicks need the man they invested a bunch in to continue providing offense and be the spark from the shooting guard position, otherwise the Knicks will have no answers on that end of the ball.