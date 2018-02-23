Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Drops 23 points Thursday
Hardaway totaled 23 points (9-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 35 minutes in Thursday's 120-113 victory over the Magic.
Hardaway continues to provide offense to the Knicks' lineup, coming out of the All-Star Break with another 20-plus point game to go with his 37-point performance his last time out before the days off. The Knicks need the man they invested a bunch in to continue providing offense and be the spark from the shooting guard position, otherwise the Knicks will have no answers on that end of the ball.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Pours in game-high 37 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 17 in Sunday's loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will play Thursday vs. Raptors•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: X-rays negative•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: X-ray on shin comes back negative•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Leaves for locker room Tuesday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...