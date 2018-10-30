Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Drops game-high 25 in win over Nets
Hardaway scored 25 points (8-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding eight assists, five rebounds and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 115-96 win over the Nets.
He briefly left the court before halftime after getting smacked in the mouth on defense, but Hardaway proved to be none the worse for wear, tying his career high in assists while scoring at least 24 points for the sixth time in seven games to begin the season. With the Knicks desperate for all the offense they can get, expect the 26-year-old to continue seeing a massive usage rate -- he's attempting over 20 shots, including nearly nine three-pointers, a game so far.
