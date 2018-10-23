Hardaway scored 24 points (10-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 34 minutes during Monday's 124-113 loss to the Bucks.

He once again led the Knicks in scoring, a trend that should only grow stronger while one of the team's few other offensive options, rookie Kevin Knox, deals with an ankle injury. Hardaway has posted at least 24 points and three made three-pointers in all four games so far, and while he might not contribute much in other categories, his sky-high usage rate should give him a secure fantasy floor.