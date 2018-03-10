Hardaway scored 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 120-112 loss to the Bucks.

The 25-year-old has stepped up as the lead dog in the Knicks' offense, averaging nearly 20 shot attempts over the last three games. Hardaway is also shooting 49.2 percent from the floor during that stretch, a figure which won't last, but as long as he's seeing increased touches and looks he'll have a solid fantasy floor.