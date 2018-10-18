Hardaway poured in 31 points (10-22 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 victory over the Hawks.

Hardaway overcame a slow start to dominate, leading the Knicks to a comfortable opening victory against the Hawks. He was somewhat questionable with a wrist concern but appeared untroubled during his 28 minutes on the court. The Knicks are going to need all the scoring they can get and Hardaway is right at the top of that list. His efficiency will fluctuate but he should continue to be a nice source of points and threes with some steals and assists thrown in.