Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Efficient shooting, modest minutes
Hardaway posted 13 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds across 20 minutes in the Knicks' 122-95 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.
New York's bench saw heavy minutes during the second game of a back-to-back, leaving Hardaway with his lowest allotment of playing time this season. The six-year veteran's final line Tuesday may have been modest overall, but it was a welcome departure from the 2-for-12, five-point clunker Hardaway had generated versus the Trail Blazers on Monday. Despite some shooting struggles, the 26-year-old is enjoying a strong season overall, highlighted by a career-best 20.0 points and an average of 2.7 assists that equals the career high he established last season.
