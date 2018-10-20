Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Erupts for 29 in loss to Nets
Hardaway scored 29 points (10-25 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding three steals and two rebounds in 36 minutes during Friday's 107-105 loss to the Nets.
He tied Enes Kanter for the Knicks' lead in scoring on the night, but Hardaway missed a desperation three at the buzzer that would have given the team the win. The 26-year-old guard has been the No. 1 option for New York on offense to begin the season, a situation that isn't likely to change until Kristaps Porzingis (knee) is back on the court.
