Hardaway scored 31 points (11-17 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding five rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 117-115 win over the Jazz.

While coach Jeff Hornacek continues to put a cap on his workload, Hardaway has looked good since returning from a leg injury that cost him 20 games, averaging 22.0 points, 4.3 boards, 3.5 three-pointers, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals over 27.8 minutes in four games. Look for him to stay hot Sunday when the Knicks continue their western road swing against the Lakers.