Hardaway posted 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 OT loss to the Pelicans.

Hardaway may be returning to the Knicks' starting lineup soon, especially after his showing off the bench on Sunday. When given enough minutes, Hardaway has demonstrated the ability to take over a game and post huge stat lines. The Knicks will keep him reined in as he gets to 100 percent following his long absence, but Hardaway owners should start thinking about taking him off their benches.