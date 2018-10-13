Hardaway (wrist) expects to play in the Knicks' season opener against the Hawks, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Hardaway left Friday's preseason finale against the Nets with a sprained left wrist, but the issue does not appear to be serious. X-rays came back negative following the game, and he sounds optimistic regarding the situation. Still, expect confirmation on his status once the Knicks provide an update.

