Hardaway (wrist) is optimistic he'll be ready to play in Wednesday's season opener against Atlanta, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Hardaway suffered a sprained left wrist in the fourth quarter of Friday's preseason finale, although initial indications are that he'll take the court next Wednesday. He may take it easy for the next few days as a precaution, and he'll likely be reevaluated early next week.