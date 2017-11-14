Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Fills up box score in Monday's loss
Hardaway had 28 points (10-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and one block in 32 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the Cavaliers.
Hardaway has hit double figures in scoring in 10 of 13 games this season, and he has gone for 20-plus five times. Moreover, he is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists, steals, and minutes, and the fifth-year wing is clearly locked into a sturdy starting role after signing a long-term deal this past summer.
