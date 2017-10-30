Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Finally shows up with 34 in win
Hardaway scored 34 points (11-19 FG, 5-10 3 Pt, 7-8 FT) eight assists, four rebounds and two steals across 41 minutes in Sunday's 114-95 win over the Cavaliers.
Coming into this game Hardaway was not looking at all like the electrifying player that was lighting up the scoreboard in Atlanta. Averaging only 9.8 points and 1.5 assists, he was losing fantasy relevance, but it appears owners can restore some faith in hi after Sunday's thrashing of the Cavaliers. Hardaway was brilliant from the floor, draining five threes and shooting an overall 57.8 percent. It will be a quick trip back home for a back-to-back against the Nuggets, and if he isn't rested he will come back to earth a bit. If he's your best option you have to start him, but he's still a bit streaky to rely on consistently- at least, not until we've seen more.
