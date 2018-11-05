Hardaway (back) is active but will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Bulls, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hardaway tweaked his back during Sunday's game against the Wizards. While Hardaway is expected to dress for Monday's contest, the Knicks are expected to wait and see how the 26-year-old feels after warmups before determining his availability. Should Hardaway be held out, Alonzo Trier and Mario Hezonja would be the top candidates to benefit from increased run.