Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Good to go vs. Utah
Hardaway (illness) will be available for Saturday's game against Utah, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Hardaway missed Thursday's loss to Milwaukee with an illness, but expect the volume-scoring guard to return to his spot in the starting lineup Saturday night. In his last game -- Christmas Day, also against Milwaukee -- Hardaway had 14 points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes.
