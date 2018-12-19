Hardaway (heel) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the 76ers, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Hardaway is still dealing with plantar fasciitis, which kept him out of Monday's game against Phoenix, but he'll play through the issue Wednesday and should be back in the starting lineup at shooting guard. Hardaway indicated that his plan is to continue playing through the fasciitis, but given the tendency of the injury to linger, his health is something to monitor over the next few games.