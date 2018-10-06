Hardaway scored a game-high 21 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 26 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Pelicans.

He dropped a career-high 17.5 points per game last season in his return to New York, and Hardaway doesn't look like he plans to take any kind of step back in 2018-19. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) seeming like he could miss most or all of the campaign, Hardaway figures to be the primary offensive threat for the Knicks, although rapid development from first-round pick Kevin Knox could take some of the pressure off the 26-year-old shooting guard.