Hardaway was held to five points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 111-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The dismal shooting night ended a run of 10 straight double-digit scoring outings for Hardaway, who averaged 18.4 points per game over that stretch. Even in that relative hot streak, Hardaway still only shot 40.5 percent from the floor and 31.7 percent from three-point range. He'll continue to receive the green light to fire away at will whenever he's on the court, but Hardaway's low-efficiency ways make him best suited for fantasy managers who are punting the field-goal percentage category.