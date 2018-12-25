Hardaway ended with 14 points (4-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 loss to the Bucks.

Hardaway put up his first double-double of the season Tuesday, compiling 14 points and 10 rebounds. The downside was that he shot just 4-of-18 from the field and has shot over 50 percent in just one of his past 19 games. He continues to be troubled by a plantar fasciitis issue which is likely going to cost him some time moving forward.