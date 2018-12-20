Hardaway scored a game-high 27 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding five assists, three rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 131-109 loss to the 76ers.

The 26-year-old missed Monday's game due to plantar fasciitis, but at least on this night Hardaway looked relatively healthy and back in his early-season form, although his minutes still got moderated in a lopsided defeat. Given the nature of his injury, which tends to linger, don't be surprised if he gets more days off down the road, and Hardaway could continue to cede his spot as the focal point of the Knicks' offense to Emmanuel Mudiay.