Hardaway totaled 22 points (7-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes in Friday's 119-112 win over the Lakers.

Hardaway is one of New York's most consistent scorer s, but in recent weeks he's lacked the ability to take over a game like he's done so many times in his career. He went through a mediocre December by his standards, mustering only 18 points and three rebounds over 12 games.