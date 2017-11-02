Hardaway recorded 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 119-97 loss to the Rockets.

Despite the loss, it must be nice for Hardaway owners to see him string together a few games that resemble his output with the Hawks last year, as he began the season looking like a bit of a bust. It appears he just needed a little time to adjust in New York as he's averaged 23.3 points and 5 rebounds over his last three games. Since we are finally seeing some consistency, Hardway now emerges as a viable GPP play and can be taken off the bench in most head-to-head and roto formats. Hardaway figures to have a good matchup with the Suns on Friday.