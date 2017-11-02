Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team with 23 in loss
Hardaway recorded 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 119-97 loss to the Rockets.
Despite the loss, it must be nice for Hardaway owners to see him string together a few games that resemble his output with the Hawks last year, as he began the season looking like a bit of a bust. It appears he just needed a little time to adjust in New York as he's averaged 23.3 points and 5 rebounds over his last three games. Since we are finally seeing some consistency, Hardway now emerges as a viable GPP play and can be taken off the bench in most head-to-head and roto formats. Hardaway figures to have a good matchup with the Suns on Friday.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Finally shows up with 34 in win•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Struggles in Knicks debut Thursday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Coughs up ball five times Sunday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Shines with 17 in loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Will join Knicks•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.