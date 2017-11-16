Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team with 26 points Wednesday
Hardaway contributed 26 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 37 minutes during a 106-101 win over the Jazz on Wednesday.
Other than one poor outlier game, Hardaway has really been rolling lately, with three games of at least 26 points scored in his last four. His 10 free throw attempts marked a season high, which demonstrates his enhanced aggression on the offensive end. Hardaway got off to a bit of a slow start this season, but he has snapped out of the funk and is playing strong all-around ball.
