Hardaway managed 24 points (8-21 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 103-101 loss to the Celtics.

Hardaway continues to be the man on offense for the Knicks, putting up another 24 points in Saturday's narrow loss. Outside of the scoring numbers, Hardaway is also averaging 3.7 triples to go with 2.0 steals across his first three games of the season. Kevin Knox (ankle) is set to miss up to a month and while this does not have a direct impact on Hardaway's playing time, it does remove another high volume shooter. This could afford Hardaway even more looks on the offensive end. It is certainly not out of the realms of possibility that Hardaway could average upwards of 25 points per game, at least until the return of Kristaps Porzingis.