Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Leaves for locker room Tuesday
Hardaway hobbled to the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury in Tuesday's matchup versus the Bucks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Hardaway rolled his ankle mid-way through the fourth quarter. He immediately left the game and limped to the locker room. Given the nature of the contest, with the Bucks up handily, a return at this point is unlikely. Expect an update on his status once the Knicks provide more information.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Mired in nightmarish shooting slump•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: May see limited run Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Puts up 15 points in return to action•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Not on injury report Friday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...