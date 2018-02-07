Hardaway hobbled to the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury in Tuesday's matchup versus the Bucks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hardaway rolled his ankle mid-way through the fourth quarter. He immediately left the game and limped to the locker room. Given the nature of the contest, with the Bucks up handily, a return at this point is unlikely. Expect an update on his status once the Knicks provide more information.