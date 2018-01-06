Hardaway (leg) was limited at practice Saturday, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Hardaway has been doing low-resistance work of late, but he progressed to taking part in a few contact drills at Saturday's session. That represents a major step in the right direction, though it's still uncertain when Hardaway will be cleared for unlimited participation. Per coach Jeff Hornacek, the Knicks will evaluate Hardaway sometime "next week," at which point more information should be available. Regardless, all signs continue to point toward Hardaway returning at some point this month.