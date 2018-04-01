Hardaway mustered 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Pistons.

Hardaway was back in double digits after a nine-point clunker against the Sixers last Wednesday, accomplishing the feat for the seventh time in eight games. The 26-year-old continues to remain aggressive with his shot and finished March with averages of 19.5 points (on 43.5 percent shooting), 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 15 games.