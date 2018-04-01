Hardaway mustered 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Pistons.

Hardaway was back in double digits after a nine-point clunker against the Sixers last Wednesday, accomplishing the feat for the seventh time in eight games. The 26-year-old continues to remain aggressive with his shot and finished March with averages of 19.5 points (on 43.5 percent shooting), 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 15 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories