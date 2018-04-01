Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Manages 18 points in loss
Hardaway mustered 18 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-109 loss to the Pistons.
Hardaway was back in double digits after a nine-point clunker against the Sixers last Wednesday, accomplishing the feat for the seventh time in eight games. The 26-year-old continues to remain aggressive with his shot and finished March with averages of 19.5 points (on 43.5 percent shooting), 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 15 games.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Stellar effort in narrow loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores game-high 22 in Monday's win•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Leads team with 25 points•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Dealing with sprained right ankle•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Scores 19 points before injury•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...