Knicks' Tim Hardaway: May see limited run Wednesday
Hardaway will play during Wednesday's contest against the Celtics, though could see limited minutes as he continues to be eased back into form following a leg injury, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
Hardaway played just 25 minutes during Tuesday's contest against Brooklyn after seeing 35 minutes, respectively, in the previous two games. Considering the situation, he makes for a risky DFS play. If he does, in fact, see limited action, Trey Burke is a strong candidate to absorb some of Hardaway's minutes.
More News
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Puts up 15 points in return to action•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Not on injury report Friday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Erupts for game-high 31 in Friday's win•
-
Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...