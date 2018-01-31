Hardaway will play during Wednesday's contest against the Celtics, though could see limited minutes as he continues to be eased back into form following a leg injury, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

Hardaway played just 25 minutes during Tuesday's contest against Brooklyn after seeing 35 minutes, respectively, in the previous two games. Considering the situation, he makes for a risky DFS play. If he does, in fact, see limited action, Trey Burke is a strong candidate to absorb some of Hardaway's minutes.