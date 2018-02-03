Hardaway, who mustered six points (1-14 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and three steals across 34 minutes in Friday's 92-90 loss to the Bucks, has shot just 8.3 percent (2-for-24) over the last two games.

The 25-year-old is a combined 0-for-12 from distance during that stretch as well, leading to an average of just 5.0 points over that pair of contests. Hardaway had posted eight straight double-digit scoring efforts prior to the current slump, but he continues to also manage the leg injury that recently cost him 20 games. Hardaway is still sporting a respectable 42.6 percent success rate from the field for the season, so a bounce-back against his defensively challenged former Hawks squad on Sunday is certainly a possibility.