Hardaway missed morning shootaround due to an illness ahead of Thursday's game against the Bucks, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports. He should be considered questionable.

Hardaway apparently woke up feeling ill, and his status for Thursday's game is murky. If he's too sick to play, a myriad of backcourt players for the Knicks could see expanded roles. That list includes Allonzo Trier, Damyean Dotson, Frank Ntilikina and Trey Burke, among others.