Hardaway registered 21 points (8-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 117-109 win over the Celtics.

Hardaway has now logged five-straight contests of 20 or more points, and seven of the last eight have been 20-plus affairs as well. He has certainly stepped up to the plate to be a main scorer for the Knicks offense, but he will have to limit the turnovers (seven on Wednesday night) if he wants to be a more effective team player moving forward.