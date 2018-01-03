Knicks' Tim Hardaway: No new information on recovery effort
Knicks team doctors reevaluated Hardaway (leg) on Tuesday, but the team provided no new information regarding the progress of his recovery, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.
Hardaway sat out Tuesday's 100-91 loss to the Spurs, marking the 16th consecutive game he's missed. Though the starting wing has been able to take part in shooting drills without a brace on his left leg, he's yet to receive clearance to resume running. It's looking likely that he'll miss at least another week of action.
