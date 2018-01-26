Knicks' Tim Hardaway: Not on injury report Friday
Hardaway (rest) is not on the injury report for Friday's contest against the Suns.
Hardaway was a relatively late scratch from Thursday's contest against the Nuggets after logging 35 minutes Tuesday while still working his way back from a stress injury in his leg. As a result of his return Friday, Trey Burke (29 minutes), Michael Beasley (29 minutes) and Ron Baker (12 minutes) will likely see their roles revert back to normal.
